Saaho box office collection day 3: Prabhas starrer records highest Sunday of 2019, beats Kabir Singh, Bharat, Mission Mangal

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:06 IST

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, went on to record the best Sunday of the year 2019 despite negative reviews. The film collected around Rs 29-30 crore on third day taking its total to around Rs 79 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Saaho (Hindi) seems to have beaten Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh (Rs 27.91 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (Rs 27.54 crore) and Salman Khan’s Bharat’s (Rs 27.90 crore) third-day collections.

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously in India and various parts of the globe. Saaho (Hindi) witnessed a solo opening on Friday with collections of Rs 24.40 crore and went on to become the third highest opener of the year after Bharat and Mission Mangal. However, it showed little growth on Saturday with collections of Rs 25.20 crore.

The report also states the film, in all languages, collected Rs 88 crore nett and Rs 101 crore gross on the first day which makes it the second film after Bahubali 2: The Conclusion to hit the Rs 100 crore gross mark on day one. Talking about why Saaho should not be compared to Baahubali, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times, “It would not be fair to compare Saaho with Baahubali. It was a traditional Indian, desi mythological film. Saaho is contemporary, sleek, stylish and upmarket film. Prabhas is a star and is coming after delivering two of the biggest blockbusters but its not right to compare them.”

The film has been performing well worldwide and collected Rs 205 crore in two days of its release in all languages. As per the film’s production house, Saaho made an opening worldwide collection of Rs 130 crore in all languages and continued winning the box office on the second day, making a total of Rs 205 crore in two days.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma amongst others.

