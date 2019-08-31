Saaho box office day 1: Prabhas-starrer opens at estimated Rs 24 crore, is third highest Hindi opener of 2019

bollywood

Prabhas-Shradha Kapoor-starrer Saaho met the expectations of trade experts on Friday as the film made an opening collection of an estimated Rs 24 crore. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed that despite less number of shows in North India because of late arrival of prints in theatres, Saaho collected an estimated Rs 24 crore on day one. With that number, Saaho is now the third highest Hindi opener in 2019.

Salman Khan’s Bharat remains on top of a list of highest openers with Rs 42.3 crore, followed by Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal that earned Rs 29.16 crore on day one of the release. Saaho has toppled Akshay’s Kesari (Rs 21) to gain the third slot on the list.

Saaho is also the second highest opener ever, after Baahubali The Conclusion, for a South Indian film’s opening collection in Hindi markets.

Experts had predicted an opening of Rs 60 crore (all languages) for the film and Rs 15-20 crore for the Hindi version. “The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore,” trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times.

Much like Prabhas’s previous blockbuster Baahubali, Saaho released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However, experts do not expect the film to match Baahubali collections. “It would not be fair to compare Saaho with Baahubali. It was a traditional Indian, desi mythological film. Saaho is contemporary, sleek, stylish and upmarket film. Prabhas is a star and is coming after delivering two of the biggest blockbusters but it is not right to compare them.”

Saaho opened to mixed reviews with fans praising the action sequences but a few criticising the plot and treatment of the subject. “The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is mostly underwhelming, with the grandeur and a few solid action stretches its only redeeming features,” Karthik Kumar wrote in his review for Hindustan Times.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 09:00 IST