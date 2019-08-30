‘People say they’ve forgotten Sunil Grover’s Gutthi since I came’: Krushna Abhishek on playing Sapna in Kapil Sharma Show

tv

Actor comedian Krushna Abhishek has said he has got a tremendous response for his act as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show, adding that people even tell him that his entry has made them forget Sunil Grover’s hit Gutthi act. A Zoom TV report quoted Krushna as saying, “You won’t believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi till date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum Aaye ho hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times. Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style.”

Drawing parallels between actors Akshay Kumar and Govinda, Krushna further said, “Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn’t match with Sapna at all. No one is talks about him on the show, too. Initially people did, but then we took over.”

@Krushna_KAS performed live for the first time as Sapna in Delhi for Navbharat Times and it was a full house! Super duper hit show at Talkatora stadium@NBTRangmanch pic.twitter.com/DWaJSwX0Xn — Namita Joshi (@iamNamitaJoshi) July 19, 2019

Sunil essayed the role of Gutthi on Kapil’s show much before their infamous fight that happened three years ago. Krushna joined the show recently and his act as Sapna is now gaining popularity.

Right after the fight, Sunil quit the show and did not have anything except live shows for a long time. Later, Sunil began his own show that did not quite impress the audience. He performed as Chutki, a character similar to Gutthi but the TRPs did not quite match.

The much awaited 'Bismil' act by #Gutthi & @shahidkapoor will make you laugh like never before! Tune in at 10PM! pic.twitter.com/FEqnienhCs — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 24, 2014

Sunil then moved on to movies and was seen in films including Patakha, Coffee with D and the recent Salman Khan hit, Bharat. Talking about working in the film, Sunil had said, “I had the pressure of sharing the screen space with Salman sir. So, I had to gel with the story and character. It’s a Salman Khan film. All those people coming to watch him should feel that I belong to the world that he’s created. And now, I feel the attempt was successful. Also, I completely followed director Ali Abbas Zafar’s vision. He was clear about the script. Sometimes, Salman sir would provide suggestions to improvise and he would give cues, so he also helped me with various things.”

Even Kapil’s show was stalled for a few months after reports of him delaying and postponing shoots began sprouting regularly. The show was later launched in a revamped avatar. During his break, Kapil had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “This was bound to happen. I was not taking care of myself. I had begun to neglect my health because of overworking. I was travelling back and forth, shooting two back-to-back episodes of my show, then shooting for my film, Firangi. I was not eating or sleeping on time. My health was bound to suffer, and it did.”

