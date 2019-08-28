Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone twin in black as they take a selfie with fans in London, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:12 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh and his actor wife Deepika Padukone, are in London, for the shoot of his next film, ’83. Both the actors routinely share pictures and videos from their time there. Often their pictures, in the company of their many fans, go viral. On Tuesday, a new picture of the couple with their fans in London surfaced online.

In the picture, both Ranveer and Deepika are dressed in black. In fact, so are their fans. A fan page of the star, RanveeriansFC shared a picture of the actor, Deepika and two other men. Ranveer can be seen taking the selfie.

Update : Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone snapped with lucky fans in London 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ndkqoxf8YP — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) August 27, 2019

On Tuesday, pictures of actor with one of his biggest fans, Kiran, who also runs one of his most popular fan pages, were online. Reportedly, as soon as Ranveer came to know that Surrey-based Kiran was pregnant, he asked his team to arrange for a meeting with her at her home after the day’s shoot. His team got into action and 45 minutes later, Ranveer was knocking at her door.

A source from London said, “There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran living in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fanclubs of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he has visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her.”

The informer added, “Ranveer told his team that post shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 mins to reach Kiran’s house and he rung the doorbell. Kiran was surprised and and was immensely overwhelmed to find that her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her. She was in tears. Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house meeting her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their special moment. It was a dream come true for Kiran.”

In end of May this year, team of ’83 left for London and have since been based there. The film stars Ranveer as former cricketer Kapil Dev, who was instrumental in inspiring and leading the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup, beating the favourites West Indies. The film, being directed by Kabir Khan, also stars a host of other actors including Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) among others. Actor Pankaj Tripathi too stars in the film.

Deepika, who completed shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, will feature in the film too, though in a smaller supporting role. She will play the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev onscreen.

