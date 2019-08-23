Ranveer Singh visits pregnant fan in London, hugs and blesses her baby bump. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for his upcoming film ‘83 in London, took time out of his busy schedule to make a fan’s dream come true. The fan, who operates a popular fanpage of the actor on Instagram, is in her final trimester of pregnancy.

A source from London has revealed, “There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran living in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fanclubs of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he has visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her.”

What a day. 🙏🏽😭

Need to let it sink in. — Ranveer Ki Kiran❤️ #HappyBdayRanveer😘 (@ranveerskiran1) August 22, 2019

The informer adds, “Ranveer told his team that post shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 mins to reach Kiran’s house and he rung the doorbell. Kiran was surprised and and was immensely overwhelmed to find that her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her. She was in tears. Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house meeting her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their special moment. It was a dream come true for Kiran.”

Thank you so v much @RanveerOfficial truly no1 like you & I will never ever forget this day & it’s a story to share with my baby when they arrive & grow up that Ranveer Singh blessed you whilst you were in mummy’s tummy. It still feels like a dream. Love u with all my heart 😘🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aqf1h0x8nC — Ranveer Ki Kiran❤️ #HappyBdayRanveer😘 (@ranveerskiran1) August 23, 2019

Kiran took to Twitter to narrate the incident. She said, “I literally jumped & ran into my kitchen/conservatory & hid. My hubby answered the door & I could hear Ranveer he was like where is she, where is my precious one or special one something along those lines. Hubby said she is hiding in kitchen I think and Ranveer made his way in.”

She adds, “Ranveer Singh was in my house. Like omg I was pinching myself. He came around into the kitchen and I froze and had my face covered laughing/holding back tears. He was like OMG let me look at you my Kiran. Wow! And he hugged me and blessed my baby bump. We hugged and spoke some more and then I invited him into my living room and he sat in the middle of my hubby and me. He had his arms around both of us and we just talked and talked and he blessed us both.”

Kiran has a moment that she would cherish for the rest of her lives. “It felt like old friends catching up that’s how comfortable he makes you feel. He looked at our wedding album and my baby scan pics. He told my hubby he was very lucky and my hubby said I tell her all the time that I must have done something right that I got her. I had to hold back the tears. He spoke to us about everything from his current movie to his next. Showed us stills and clips. Amazed! Even more excited now for the film to arrive. We just had the best time and I still can’t believe it he did this.”

For Kiran, this was the best day of her life. “Thank you so v much @RanveerOfficial truly no 1 like you & I will never ever forget this day & it’s a story to share with my baby when they arrive & grow up that Ranveer Singh blessed you whilst you were in mummy’s tummy. It still feels like a dream. Love u with all my heart.”

