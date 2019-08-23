Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem invite fans into their cosy home; discuss their unusual living arrangement. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Sibling actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have featured in an episode of Where the Heart is, a YouTube series produced by a paint brand, in which viewers are taken inside the homes of Bollywood actors.

Huma and Saqib are the first to point out their unconventional living situation - it is unusual for adult siblings to live together, and they acknowledge it in the eight minute video. Saqib goes on to say that he considers Huma his home, and they’ve even wondered how they’ll adjust if and when a possible spouse enters the picture.

The siblings, who worked together in the horror film Dobaara: See No Evil, have been living together for seven years, and moved into their current home three years ago. Prior to that, they’d been living in Andheri, and Saqib felt that they didn’t need to move. But when Huma first saw their current home, she insisted that Saqib take a look as well. Saqib says that the first time he set foot in the space, and saw the large terrace area, he fell in love.

Saqib also shows viewers his ‘den’. It’s where he’s kept his awards, and has his PlayStation. It’s also where he watches all movies. He says in the video that there’s little else a guy his age could ask for. Huma’s nook, meanwhile, is as artistic as she is - there’s a bookcase and comfortable chairs. She says that she always expects people to gift her books, because that’s all she’s ever wanted, ever since she was a kid.

She says that she enjoys spending time on the terrace, which is where her days usually begin. Saqib, meanwhile, has set up his fitness corner in the terrace, and it’s where he spends his time working out.

At the end of the video, the siblings take part in a rapid fire question and answer round. Saqib says that Huma’s most annoying habit is that she wakes up in the morning and makes a racket. Huma disagrees, but adds that their ‘secret code’ is that they keep bickering about the things. They both agree that ‘home’ is where their heart is.

The segment has been directed by Joseph Radhik. Other celebrities to have been featured include Neena Gupta and her daughter, Masaba; Boman Irani; Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal; footballer Sunil Chhetri; and actor Kajal Aggarwal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:12 IST