Ranveer Singh shares childhood pic with fashion sense intact, fans ask if he is related to Guruji. See pics

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:25 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film titled ‘83 in the UK but always makes sure to keep his fans entertained back home. The actor has now shared an unseen childhood picture of himself on Instagram also showing her sister Anju Bhavnani’s picture on the wall.

Ranveer can be seen wearing a red onesie with a hoodie and showing a thumbs up to the camera with a smile. He captioned it, “all good in the hood.” He later added in the comments section “hey you! photo bombing me?!” hinting at his sister’s picture in the background.

Several of his industry friends liked the picture including actor Neena Gupta. Actor Varun Dhawan called him “Baller” while Kaam Bhaari tagged him a “cutie”. His fans also couldn’t stop praising the adorable picture. A fan wrote, “The attitude and swag is not missing.” Some also took a dig at his style sense and confidence.

Referring to Pankaj Tripathi’s character in Game of Thrones season 2, a fan wrote, “Ye bacha guruji ka hai kya. Aham Bramashmi.” Another commented, “Oh this colour kink is since childhood.”

Ranveer also shared a picture of his retro look as he sports a moustached look for his role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in ‘83.

He had recently shared a shirtless picture of himself with the caption, “Extra gluten, please.” Photographer Rohan Shreshtha had commented on the post, “So you’re not eating cheese? Because I feel you’ve cheddar few pounds.” Kunal Kemmu dropped a hilarious comment saying, “Tel ki chamak aur look mae namak.. mind ijjj blowing.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Ufff. Definitely eating that cupcake now.”

Apart from shooting for ‘83, Ranveer recently launched an independent record label, IncInk through which he is discovering, nurturing and promoting young artists from across the country. The actor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I love films as well as our industry, and I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better, it is a very rewarding for me.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 12:24 IST