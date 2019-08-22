Sacred Games: Parle-G calls Bunty’s survival on biscuits ‘every artist’s initial struggle’, fans say it’s not just him

tv

Sacred Games season 2 continues to keep millions of viewers hooked on, since it arrived this Independence Day. Now a scene from the first episode of the show featuring Bunty, played by Jatin Sarna, has turned into a meme about surviving on Parle-G and more. Now, the biscuit brand, streaming website Netflix and food delivering company Swiggy have joined the meme fest.

The scene shows Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) giving a surprise call to Bunty after missing for months. He calls him from Kenya to know his well being to which Jatin replies, “Yahan Parle-G khana pad raha h kaali chai me dubokar (We have been reduced to surviving on Parle-G and black tea). On being asked about his whereabouts, Gaitonde replies that he’s on the moon.

Taking cognisance of the use of its name, the social media handle of Parle-G shared a meme with the caption, “Parle-G is proud to be part of every artist’s initial struggle. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames.”

Netlfix immediately jumped into the meme party and replied, “Season 1: 0 mentions of Parle-G. 0 hit songs written by Bunty. Season 2: 1 mention of Parle-G. Bunty becomes a world-famous producer, casino owner and lyricist. Coincidence? We think not.”

Coincidence? We think not. https://t.co/VJKyOBu8Bt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

Not letting the artists working with Netflix survive on just Parle biscuits, Swiggy offered a helping hand and asked on Twitter, “Should we send chai?” To this the streaming website graciously replied, “It’s the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai.” However, Swiggy graciously replied, “End of month hua toh kya hua? Apun ke pass bade discounts hai. Doodhwali chai ka balidaan nahin dena hoga. (No problem even its the end of the month. We have discounts. You won’t have to sacrifice milk tea).”

It's the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

End of month hua toh kya hua? Apun ke pass bade discounts hai. Doodhwali chai ka balidaan nahin dena hoga. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 21, 2019

Also read: Akali Dal leader says Sacred Games 2 hurts religious sentiments of Sikhs, wants Saif Ali Khan’s scene deleted

Within no time, the funny banter on tea and biscuits caught the attention of the viewers, who flooded Twitter with funny responses. From replacing the Parle-G kid with Bunty to getting nostalgic about how it has been a part of almost every Indian’s growing up years, the memes continue to make an appearance on the social media even now. Here are some of the best ones.

Chaand pe chai bhejega. 🤣☕ — Yatin (@yatin_attri) August 21, 2019

Not only artists, but we also had Parle-G with chai when we were broke college students. You hold a very special place in our hearts #ParleG #SacredBiscuit — Paromita Dey (@ParomitaDey1) August 21, 2019

bas ab chand waalo ka tweet aana baaki hai😂😂 — sushil singh (@singhsushil171) August 21, 2019

