Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are all giggles as Amitabh-Jaya perform at their wedding in throwback pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:37 IST

Fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have shared yet another sweet moments from the lives of Bachchan family. They shared two throwback pictures from the wedding sangeet of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on Facebook on Wednesday.

The pictures show Aishwarya and Abhishek dressed in their stunning creations and laughing their hearts out as his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan performs with wife and actor Jaya Bachchan at the sangeet. Other guests like Rishi Kapoor’s sister Reema Jain, are also seen at the function.

“2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the Bachchans go a long way. Jaya Bachchan embraced their work ever since the opening of their first boutique, Mata Hari. She has always been an avid supporter of their creative visions and ‘The Boys’ as she affectionately calls them, have known Abhishek and Shweta since they were kids.

So designing for Abhishek’s wedding with Aishwarya was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying experience for the duo. In the picture above, they dressed the groom in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls. For Aishwarya, they created an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones and a dupatta that was just as rich in details. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts,” they captioned their posts.

Aishwarya and Abhishek worked in multiple films together and got married in 2007. They have a daughter Aaradhya together.

Earlier, the designers had shared pictures from Shweta Bachchan’s wedding. Taking to social media, they wrote: “1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother’s saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Naavya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @naavyananda #33YearsOfAJSK.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 18:27 IST