Aishwarya Rai has a protective arm around daughter Aaradhya as they return from US with Abhishek. Watch video

Actors Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, who were on a vacation in New York, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. Pictures of the Bachchan family exiting the airport have surfaced online.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were in New York for much of June and had a number of family get-togethers with Rishi Kapoor and his extended family as well as Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli. In the pictures from the airport, while Abhishek is seen in a pink hoodie, Aishwarya sports an all-black look with a pair of sneakers in striking blue and pink. Aaradhya, meanwhile, is wearing a white and pink sweat shirt and a pair of denim jeans. As always, Aishwarya was every bit the protective mother as she walked with Aaradhya at the airport.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor on fighting cancer: Neetu has been like a solid rock, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima very supportive in difficult, taxing time’

While in the US, actor Neetu Singh and Abhishek’s niece, Navya, had shared pictures with Aishwarya and Abhishek. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya with her daughter Riddhima and their two daughters, Neetu had written: “Lovly to see two beauties warming up which two Hmmmmmmm.” Another picture that Neetu had shared featured Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Neetu and Riddhima’s daughter, Samaira.

On June 20, Navya too shared a picture with her uncle Abhishek and Aishwarya after their family dinner in New York and had written: “#famjam spam this with likes.” Also seen in the picture was Natasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s sister-in-law and Rishi’s niece.

Aishwarya Rai is expected to begin work on her next film, Mani Ratnam’s historical in Tamil. Called Ponniyin Selvan, it is based on Tamil classic of same name and tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 11:12 IST