Vikram confirms signing Mani Ratnam’s next, to begin shooting early next year

Tamil star Vikram, who will soon be seen in Kadaram Kondan, has confirmed signing Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film adaptation of Tamil epic novel, Ponniyin Selvan. He has said he will begin shooting for the project from early next year.

In a press interaction ahead of the release of Kadaram Kondan, Vikram said: “I am part of Mani sir’s next, and will be shooting for the project from early next year.”

Vikram and Ratnam have previously worked together in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Raavanan. This will be the third time they’ll be joining hands for a project.

Vikram is the second actor to have officially confirmed signing Ponniyin Selvan after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The rest of the rumoured cast includes Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jyotika, Mohan Babu and Amala Paul among others.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on Kangana Ranaut: I have learned that bullies have to be treated with patience, not engaged with | EXCLUSIVE

Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project on a lavish scale. The principal shooting will begin from next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew.

The pre-production work has already commenced on the project. The makers are in the process of erecting huge sets to shoot crucial portions of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. It’s worth mentioning that filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been planning to adapt Ponniyin Selvan as a film for many years.

He had planned to make the film nearly a decade ago with actors Vijay and Mahesh Babu. The project almost went on the floors but was eventually shelved for reasons unknown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:16 IST