Ranveer Singh in awe of beautiful landscape on sets of 83, shares behind-the-scenes pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:33 IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who is in London to shoot for his upcoming film 83, shared a behind-the-scene-picture from the sets of the movie. Giving fans a glimpse of the picturesque landscape, cloudy weather and a rainbow, the 34-year-old actor can be seen standing on the ground and enjoying the nature.

Ranveer shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Rainbow spotting, onset. #83thefilm.” The actor keeps his fans updated by posting pictures from the sets. Recently, he greeted a guest on the sets of the film to talk about work.

The guest was none other than former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who visited the team in England. Sharing a happy picture of the team with the guest on Instagram, film’s director Kabir Khan wrote, “The little master came to see us play cricket in England”.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looking for $20 mn lavish new home after Nick sells his bachelor pad

Earlier, the Gully Boy actor, who is prepping up hard for his role had shared pictures and video that showed sweating it out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

83 is based on Kapil Dev who led Team India to victory during the 1983 cricket World Cup and coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. It also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Ranveer’s real-life wife Deepika Padukone will also feature in the film and will essay the role of his reel wife Romi Dev.The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 15:31 IST