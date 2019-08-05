Ranveer Singh gives an elderly woman a rose, she gives him a kiss. Internet loves the interaction, watch video

bollywood

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that actor Ranveer Singh is a huge hit with fans, wherever he goes. The actor, who reportedly went to Southhall, UK on Sunday not only charmed his fans but won praise for his demeanour too. In a new viral video, the actor can be seen interacting with a wheelchair-bound elderly woman.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen moving amid crowds as women in colourful and festive Indian clothes are playing drums behind. Soon, he comes across a wheelchair-bound elderly woman. He stops midway, bends down to interact with the lady. He then gives her a pink rose and she, in turn, plants a kiss on his cheek. Ranveer then kisses her hand.

The video has obviously been appreciated by his fans. One person wrote, “Please God this human deserves all the happiness of the world”, another called him “adorable” while a third fan said, “you are such a gentleman Ranveer RESPECT loads of love to you”.

For close to two months now, Ranveer has been based in the UK, shooting for his upcoming film ‘83, being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will portray former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup. The first look of Ranveer was unveiled on his birthday and needless to say, the actor looked impressive.

The film stars a host of actors who will essay different cricketers from that era -- Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare to name a few.

Ranveer has been consistently performing at the box office with his films. His last film, Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was among the box office successes of 2019. Last year, he delivered two massive hits -- Padmaavat at the start of the year and Simmba at the end of it.



