Inside Sunny Leone’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with kids, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh welcome Bappa too
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 was celebrated with much fanfare by Bollywood celebs. Sunny Leone celebrated the festival with kids Noah, Asher and Nisha while Shraddha Kapoor took a break from her schedule.bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:10 IST
Actor Sunny Leone welcomed Ganpati to her home and pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations prove it was a family affair. She was seen with husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha and twins Noah and Asher as they celebrated the festival at home.
Sunny, dressed in a light green salwar kameez, is seen twinning with one of her sons who is in a green kurta-pyjama. Husband Daniel is twinning in navy blue with daughter Nisha while their other son is in orange. The entire family is seen posing for the camera with the idol of Lord Ganesha in the background. It has been beautifully decorated with flowers and placed in a quiet corner of their house.
Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the commercial success of her film Saaho, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. Sharing a picture from their get-together on Instagram, she wrote, “These reunions p.s- thanks to @tejukolhapure we have switched to eco friendly Ganpati since many years now.”
Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays a prominent role in Saaho, also welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence. Pictures from their celebrations show his daughter Nurvi dressed in a pink lehenga with a tiny tika adorning her forehead.
Govinda also celebrated the festival with his family and is seen posing in front of the Ganpati idol along with daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.
Sonu Sood had also welcomed Ganpati at his residence in Mumbai. He performed the Ganesh aarti along with sons Ishaant and Ayaan and wife Sonali. Maniesh Paul, too, welcomed Lord Ganpati with his wife Sanyukta Paul and kids Saisha and Yuvann.
Meanwhile, a host of Bollywood celebrities made way to Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati bash. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Abhishek to the event, she posted a picture of a golden hand to wish her fans on the occasion.
