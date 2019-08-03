Sunny Leone apologises to Delhi man for revealing his phone number in Arjun Patiala

bollywood

Actor Sunny Leone, who accidentally shared a Delhi man’s number in Diljit Dosanjh’s film Arjun Pataila as her own, has apologised to the man. Sunny added that he must be getting calls from ‘interesting’ people.

Speaking with Zoom TV in an interview, Sunny said, “Sorry I didn’t mean for that to happen to you. Must get some really interesting people calling.”

27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, a resident of Pitampura, had filed a police complaint upon receiving hundreds of phone calls from fans of Sunny even since his number was used in Arjun Patiala. The callers tell him that they want to talk to Sunny Leone. He received abuses and inappropriate comments from the callers.

It all started with a scene from the recently-released film Arjun Patiala in which the character played by Leone shares her phone number with another character in the film. “On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone’s character in the movie dictates my number,” said Agarwal.

He is now thinking about taking the makers of Arjun Patiala to court. “I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances,” he added.

