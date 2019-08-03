Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys pool party with son Taimur in London, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:57 IST

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted alongside son Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoyed in a swimming pool and pictures from their merriment have surfaced online.

In the pictures, Kareena has her back to the camera, wearing a white top paired with denims while Taimur splashes water in the swimming pool that has a handful of other kids as well. Taimur is seen in light blue shorts and is helped by his nanny in one of the pictures. Kareena seems to be keeping a watch as Taimur enjoys in the water.

Taimur was also spotted with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali’s daughter, and Kainaat Singha, TV host Rannvijay Singha’s daughter,, as they visited farms and interacted with animals living there.

They were also seen playing in a garden and pictures and videos from their playtime surfaced online and went viral.

Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor, accompanied by her kids, Kiaan and Samaira, and their mom Babita also joined Kareena earlier in June. Soha, alongwith her family flew to London only recently.

Taimur, alongwith his parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, is holidaying in London where Kareena recently wrapped the shoot for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Saif is also shooting his next, Jawaani Jaaneman, where he will be seen alongside Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla.

Kareena has also been visiting Mumbai to complete her commitments for her debut TV show, Dance India Dance Battle of Champions. She is a judge on the show that also has choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftar on the judges’ panel.

