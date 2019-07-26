Kareena’s son Taimur’s London holiday with Inaaya, Kainaat is so much fun, watch latest video here

Pictures and videos from actor Kareena Kapoor’s London vacation have charmed her many fans no end. Many of these are about her son Taimur and his little friends, Kainaat (TV host Rannvijay Singha’s daughter) and his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Now, a new video has emerged of the three kids with actor Kunal Kemmu and it is as adorable as it gets.

In the video, we see Kunal running around a garden, holding the two girls -- Inaaya and Kainaat -- in his arms. As he completes a circle, with the two girls being gleefully delighted, Taimur charges towards his uncle and clings onto his leg, making it difficult for him to move.

On Thursday, a picture of Taimur and Inaaya, twinning in orange, watering plants had emerged online. Prior to that, pictures and videos of Kainaat and Taimur feeding animals in a farm had charmed all. Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal have been sharing pictures from London, in many of which Taimur and Inaaya can be seen playing and spending time in the city’s many public parks.

Taimur and Kainaat spend time in a farm in London.

Fun times with Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat in London.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan have been stationed in London since May-end as both the actors are in a work-cum-vacation mode. While Saif is shooting for his film, Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena had been busy with the shoot of Angrezi Medium, actor Irrfan Khan’s comeback vehicle, post his fight against cancer.

While actor Karisma Kapoor, accompanied by her children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- and her mother, former actor Babita, joined Kareena and company in June, actor couple Kunal and Soha flew to the English capital recently. Kareena, by the way, has been going to and fro between London and Mumbai as she is also required to shoot for her first-ever TV show, Dance India Dance, which she co-judges alongwith choreographer Bosco and rapper Raftaar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 08:56 IST