Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, cousin Inaaya are a picture of cuteness as they water plants, see pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan alongwith their little son Taimur have been based in London for nearly two months now on a work-cum-vacation. Pictures and videos from their stay have kept their fans entertained. Now, a new picture of Taimur with his cousin, Inaaya Naummi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, has emerged online and it is nothing short of cuteness overload.

In the picture, both the kids have their back to the camera as they water plants. The two twin in pale orange-coloured clothes. For the last couple of days, ever since Kunal and Soha joined Kareena and gang in London, the internet has been flooded with cute pictures of three kids -- Taimur, Inaaya and TV show host Rannvijay Singha’s little daughter, Kainat.

In a set of earlier pictures, the three kids were seen at an animal farm -- feeding a goat and playing with a fake milch cow. In other pictures, Taimur and Innaya can be seen seeing animals from a distance in the farm. Prianka Singha, wife of Rannvijay, has been sharing lots of pictures with the three kids and their glamorous mothers.

Before Soha joined Kareena and company in London, actor Karisma Kapoor, her kids and mother Babita, were in London for their summer holidays. Pictures of Taimur in a pram with his family were shared by Karisma.

Kareena, meanwhile, has been shooting for Irrfan Khan’s comeback film, Angrezi Medium, where she stars as a cop. Pictures of the actor in costume were a hit online. The film also stars Patakha actor Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

Saif, too, has been busy, shooting for his film -- Jawani Jaaneman -- which also stars actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala.

