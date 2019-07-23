Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan’s day at the farm with Taimur, Inaaya is made of all things nice. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor is currently on a long family vacation in England and is enjoying her time with both sides of her families - the Kapoors and the Khans. While Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan have been stationed in London for more than a month, Soha Ali Khan along with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya joined them a few days ago.

Soha has now shared a picture from their get-together with reality show host Rannvijay Singha’s family in London. The picture shows all three - - Kareena, Soha and Rannvijay’s wife Prianka holding their kids Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat Singh, respectively. While Kareena and Prianka are twinning in white tees and blue denims, Soha is in a black floral dress. Kareena is also seen holding Taimur’s toy horse as the little one stares at the camera.

Soha also shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya hanging out at the farm and captioned it, “Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries.” While Inaaya is staring hard at a pony, Taimur is seen trying to climb the fence.

Kainaat Singha and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoy at the Willows Activity Farm.

A fan commented on the post, “It’s always inspiring how kids can get excited over simple things in life. A lot to learn from them.” Another wrote, “These Little Pumpkins are just Soooooo Beautiful.”

Soha also shared a funny picture of Inaaya checking out a buffalo model and captioned it, “cowabunga!” Earlier, Kunal had shared adorable pictures of Taimur and Inaaya’s fun time together on Instagram.

Saif is currently shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London whereas Kareena recently wrapped up Angrezi Medium in the city.

