Kareena Kapoor poses for family pic with Karisma Kapoor, parents Randhir and Babita in London. Where’s Taimur?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur left for London in May-end this year and pictures and videos from their vacation have kept her fans entertained. Her latest picture is a fam jam. Missing from the scene is Taimur.

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a new picture which had nearly everyone from her family. Kareena, her parents -- Babita and Randhir, Karisma’s children -- Samiera and Kiaan, pose for a family photo. Everyone is casually dressed -- Kareena looks pretty as ever in a dark blue jacket but it is Samiera who stands out in a bright pink sweatshirt, black sun glasses, blue jeans, white sneakers and a matching black sling bag.

Kareena and Saif are on a working vacation -- while Saif is shooting for his home production, Jaawani Janeman, Kareena has begun shooting for her next, Angrezi Medium. She plays a cop in the Irrfan Khan-starrer and stills from the film, featuring Kareena, were recently shared online. Kareena, sporting a London police outfit, looked stylish and completely like a woman in control.

The actor has also been making short trips between London and Mumbai, for shoots of her television debut with dance reality show, Dance India Dance, where she is one of the three judges. The other two are rapper Raftaar and choreographer, Bosco Martis.

Later in the year, Kareena is also expected to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 08:51 IST