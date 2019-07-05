Kareena Kapoor arrests us with her good looks as she shows off her London Police uniform for Angrezi Medium. Watch video

Actor Kareena Kapoor has aced her look as an officer in the London Police for Angrezi Medium. The film’s director shared a video of Kareena from the streets of London where the team is shooting for the film.

The video shows Kareena strutting her stuff in a London Police jacket, leather pants and knee-high boots. “If a cop walks onto your sets looking like this...you don’t mind getting arrested,” Homi wrote with the video.

Kareena plays a cop in the film which stars Irrfan Khan in the lead as a sweetmeat shop owner. The film also stars Radhika Madan as his daughter, pursuing higher studies in London. The film is a sequel to 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Homi also shared a picture of Dimple Kapadia from the film’s sets. In the still, Dimple can be seen placing a leg on Homi’s shoulders and standing next to him with a bossy attitude. On the other hand, Homi is seen gesturing with his hands in a funny and confused manner. The director also added a hilarious caption along with the picture which read, “When the muse decides to abuse.” He accompanied his caption with hashtags like #dimplekapadia #angrezimedium #mrskohli #shootlife #londonsched and tagged Twinkle Khanna, asking for help.

The director has also been successfully turning his daily on-set conversations with Irrfan into hilarious memes, which he keeps sharing on the photo-sharing application. The team first started shooting for the film in April in Udaipur and are currently filming in London. Homi has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny.

The film will mark Irrfan’s comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan’s brother and cousin, respectively, in the film.

