Kareena Kapoor Khan and her trademark pout are taking over London. See new pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in London, posed with her trademark pout in a new picture that has been shared online. The actor is filming Angrezi Medium in the British capital.

The picture, shared by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, shows the actor posing with her team inside a car. She is wearing a beige top and dark glasses. Yianni had also shared Kareena’s first look from Angrezi Medium, and has been sharing regular updates from London on his Instagram account. Also tagged in the new photo are stylist Lakshmi Lehr, makeup artist Puneet B Saini and Naina Sawhney.

Before beginning filming, Kareena was on an extended vacation in the UK with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. She was joined by sister Karisma Kapoor, and more recently by filmmaker Karan Johar, who will direct her in his upcoming historical epic Takht.

Kareena took a break from her vacation on a couple of occasions, making quick round trips to Mumbai to fulfil her contractual obligations on the reality show Dance India Dance, on which she serves as a judge. Karisma filled in for her on a recent episode, while Kareena was filming.

Angrezi Medium is being directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously directed Saif in Being Cyrus and Cocktail. The film marks the return of actor Irrfan Khan after he spent several months being treated for cancer.

Kareena will next be seen in Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, later this year.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 20:07 IST