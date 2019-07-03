Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s throwback pic from her wedding shows how much the sisters have changed

Actors and sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s styles have changed a lot over the years and nothing proves it better than this throwback picture. Clicked at Karisma’s mehendi ceremony before her wedding in 2003, it shows them sitting together at their home, getting their hands decorated in henna.

The picture was shared by Bollywood’s favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda on Instagram on Wednesday. Kareena is seen with chunky highlights in her hair, wearing a red lehenga. Karisma is seen in a no-makeup look, wearing a yellow lehenga and a thick necklace. Her hands and feet have been decorated in henna.

Pictures and videos from Karisma’s wedding often go viral on social media. She married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and had two kids--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan-- with him. The couple divorced in 2016 and Sanjay is now married to Priya Sachdev.

Veena often shared pictures and videos from the weddings of several Bollywood celebs. She recently shared a picture from director Farah Khan’s wedding, from Hrithik Roshan’s wedding and more. She was also the mehendi artist at Deepika Padukone’s wedding in Italy and Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in Mumbai. Check out more pics here:

Kareena and Karisma were recently on a vacation in England. Karisma shared several picture with her sister and their kids from their getaway and even posted a picture of herself in a bikini on her birthday. “Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood,” she captioned the picture.

Karisma will soon be seen in web series Mentalhood while Kareena is currently shooting for Angrezi Medium in London. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in Takht.

