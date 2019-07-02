As Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are busy with work, son Taimur enjoys playtime with Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently stationed in London with son Taimur. While Kareena has been shuttling between India and London for her TV show Dance India Dance, Saif Ali Khan has been busy shooting for his next, Jawaani Jaaneman. And in the meantime, Taimur is enjoying his playtime with his young friend.

Pictures of Taimur playing with actor Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat have surfaced online. A picture shows the two kids playing with a toy giraffe in an inflatable pool. While the two can be seen standing outside the pool, Taimur is seen dipping the giraffe in water.

Taimur plays with Kainaat in London. ( Instagram )

Kareena has flown down to Mumbai a couple of times to shoot for Dance India Dance. She made her TV debut as a judge on the show. Videos and pictures from the sets show Kareena grooving to Lungi Dance on stage in a yellow gown with a thigh-high slit.

Saif is shooting for the first schedule of his film Jawaani Jaaneman. It marks the debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala. The film is a coming-of-age comedy which stars Saif and Alaia as a father-daughter duo.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s sister act in London, captured by Karan Johar. See pics

Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita are also in London and often hang around with Kareena and Saif. Filmmaker Karan Johar, is in the UK too and shared pictures with Kareena and Karisma from their get-together in London. The sisters can be seen twinning in black tops and blue denims in the pics.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor hang out with Karan Johar in London. ( Instagram )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 18:35 IST