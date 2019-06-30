Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s sister act in London, captured by Karan Johar. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been shuttling between London and Mumbai these days managing family time and work but she always has time for family and friends. On Saturday, the actor spent quality time with filmmaker Karan Johar and sister Karisma in London as they stepped out for lunch.

Sharing the post, Karan wrote: “Sister Act! @therealkarismakapoor #bebo.” The picture is a close shot of the two sisters, lovingly called by their nick names, Bebo and Lolo. The two look ultra glam in their sun glasses and striking red lipstick. Karan shared another picture where he is seem with the two sisters, as his Instagram story and simply wrote: “Lolo Bebo.” In the picture, all are dressed in casual summer clothes, denim pants and comfortable T-shirts. The picture is taken with a London street in the backdrop.

Also read: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas marry for a second time, Priyanka Chopra grabs attention in a pink saree as Nick Jonas accompanies her, see pics

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan left for London May-end and will be there for a long time, some reports suggest it could be a month, as both are shooting for their respective films. Kareena will shoot for Angrezi Medium, while Saif has begun shooting for his home production, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Karisma flew into the English capital to celebrate her 45th birthday with her children and she did so in style. Karan too left for London a couple of days back. Meanwhile, Kareena, flew in to Mumbai, to shoot for her debut TV show, reality dance show Dance India Dance. She was spotted at the show’s sets earlier in the week, dancing to popular Hindi film songs. Kareena is one of judges on the show along with choreographer Bosco and rapper Raftar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 10:26 IST