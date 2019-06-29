Kareena Kapoor grooves to Lungi Dance, Zingaat and more on Dance India Dance. See pics and videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set for a grand entry on the small screen with her TV debut show, Dance India Dance, where she will feature as a judge. Recent videos and pictures from the sets show how enthusiastic she is about her maiden TV show. The dance reality show premieres on Saturday evening where rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis will be co-judges along with Kareena.

In new videos from the sets, Kareena can be seen dancing to popular songs like Shah Rukh Khan’s Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and the Marathi hit Zingaat. She also danced to yesteryear chartbusters Ole Ole (which featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan) and sister Karisma’s Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

Kareena also grooved to own hit numbers including Na Lada, Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met) and Chaliya Chaliya.

Talking about the show, she said she always thinks from her heart and that she does not differentiate among mediums when it comes to entertainment. Asked if she is feeling any pressure about how the audience will accept her real-life personality on TV, Kareena told IANS: “I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart. In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support.”

Dance India Dance host Deeraj Dhooper quit the show just a week before its premiere. Now, TV actor Karan Wahi has replaced him. Premiering on Zee TV Saturday at 8pm, the show will have contestants from east, west, north and south zones locking horns on 360-degree arena stage that is monitored with 120 cameras.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 17:42 IST