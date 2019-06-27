Kareena Kapoor looks uber-glam as she returns from London to shoot for Dance India Dance. See pics of her bold new outfit

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back in Mumbai after spending multiple weeks with her family and friends on a vacation in London. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning and later, her stylists shared her pictures as she prepared for another day of shoot for Dance India Dance.

Kareena’s hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shared Kareena’s pictures in a bright blue, sequined dress as she shot for Dance India Dance. She wore pink heels with her dress and sported the wet hair look for the day. Kareena’s fans also loved her new look. “Amazing work with beauty,” wrote one fan on Yianni’s picture. “And the hairstyle isss goalsss,” wrote another.

Also read: Kajol, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa, son Yug are off on a road trip. See pic

Kareena made a touch-and-go appearance in Mumbai last week as well. She arrived from London for just 12 hours, shot for her dance show and returned to her family with the evening flight.

Dance India Dance marks Kareena’s debut on television. Talking about the show, she said she always thinks from her heart and that she does not differentiate among mediums when it comes to entertainment.

Asked if she is feeling any pressure about how the audience will accept her real-life personality on TV, Kareena told IANS: “I think all my fans out there who know me or have seen me in films for years, are very well aware of the fact that I am taking all my decisions of my career from the heart.

“In fact, I use my heart more than my mind. So, my journey as a dance judge will also be thought out from the heart. I do not think I will be very tough. We have to understand that all the participants who are performing on stage, have reached there after crossing a lot of hurdles. So they need that encouragement and support.”

She will be a judge on the show with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. Dance India Dance will start in July.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 15:25 IST