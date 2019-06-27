Kajol, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa, son Yug are off on a road trip. See pic

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn with their kids are off on a road trip. Kajol, who often shares moments from her personal life on Instagram, put up a new picture of the family. Sharing it, she wrote: “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!”

Around Christmas last year, the family had taken off to Thailand for a winter vacation. Photos from the picturesque island were shared liberally by the two actors. Kajol’s daughter Nysa, who is currently pursuing her higher studies in Singapore, had joined her family too. She is often spotted in Mumbai and is routinely clicked by the paparazzi too.

Kajol’s younger child, Yug, has taken to fitness early in life. Last year, around the time former sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had initiated the fitness challenge, Ajay had shared a short video of his then seven-year-old doing some tough gym routines with ease.

Ajay’s last film De De Pyar De was well received at the box office, while his last release from the Golmaal series was a monstrous hit. His film, Raid, too was a hit. He is currently busy with his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he will be seen as the legendary but unsung Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, a close aid of Shivaji. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of Rajput general Udaybhan Rathod and a commander of the Mughal army, opposed to the Marathas. Reports suggest that Kajol, too, will feature in the film.

Kajol’s last release Helicopter Eela tanked at the box office. Playing a high-strung and over-enthusiastic mother to a teenage boy, Kajol’s character was also a closet singer who ends up in the same college as her son.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 08:43 IST