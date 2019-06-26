Karisma Kapoor feeds Taimur a piece of cake at her birthday bash as Kareena Kapoor looks on, see pic

Looks like actor Kareena Kapoor and her family including sister Karisma, mom Babita, niece Samaira, nephew Kiaan, son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan are enjoying an extended London vacation to the fullest and their pictures and videos only prove it. Now, a new picture has surfaced online, which shows Karisma feeding Taimur her birthday cake.

The picture has Taimur sitting on Kareena’s lap with Karisma seated next to them and feeding him a piece of cake. Seated close by and looking indulgently at the boy are Babita, Samaira and Kiaan. Karisma shared it as her Instagram story, along with a close look of the cake.

Karisma Kapoor with family.

While Kareena and Saif are on a work-cum-holiday, for Karisma it seems to be an out-and-out fun trip. She celebrated her birthday on June 25 and shared a picture of herself in a black bikini with a powerful message. Joining the Kapoors and Khans’ London party was BFF Malaika Arora.

On Monday, pictures of Kareena, Karisma and Saif partying at night surfaced online. Karisma has, of course, been sharing pictures from her trip. One particular one has the sisters enjoying the English countryside.

On Sunday, a cute video of Taimur holding on to his father’s leg while playing with him on a street in London emerged online. It also featured Kareena, who watched happily, as father and son bonded. While Saif has commenced shooting for his upcoming Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena is expected to shoot for her film with Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium. Kareena had briefly flown down to Mumbai recently to shoot for some portions of her television debut, Dance India Dance.

