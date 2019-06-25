Karisma Kapoor shares bikini pic on 45th birthday, says ‘Love yourself at every age’ and Katrina Kaif is all heart

Actor Karisma Kaooor turned 45 this year but has proved age is just a number by sharing a picture of herself in a bikini, for the first time. The picture shows her dressed in a black monokini, soaking some sun on the poolside in New York.

She shared it on Instagram with an apt option, “Love urself at every age #nofilter #birthdaymood.” Several of her fans and friends showered her not just with the birthday wishes but also hailed her timeless beauty.

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a heart emoji in her response to the post and actor Kiara Advani also wished her on the occasion. Karisma’s friend Amrita Arora wrote, “Whoa girl” with several fire emojis. Producer Rhea Kapoor also wrote, “YASSSSS.” Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Ufffff too hot” while another stylist Mohit Rai commented, “Happy happy birthday hotstuff!” One more celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin reacted, “love love love this hotnessss u r such an inspiration.”

Karisma was joined by friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora in New York on her birthday and pictures from their get-together party were shared by Malaika on her Instagram. The girl gang can be seen posing for selfies in the pictures.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor join Karisma Kapoor for her birthday lunch.

Malaika was spotted leaving for New York on Monday night at the Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, whose birthday falls a day after Karisma’s. Arjun will turn 34 on June 26.

Karisma has been vacationing in the US with her family since quite a few days. She had shared pictures of her fun time with sister Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita on Instagram on Monday.

Karisma is all set to make a comeback to acting with the upcoming web series, Mentalhood. She will be seen as Meira Sharma, a mother of three naughty kids on the show.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 18:21 IST