Saif Ali Khan plays with son Taimur on a busy London street during Jawaani Jaaneman’s shoot. Watch video

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, accompanied by their son Taimur, are currently in London on a long work-cum-leisure trip. While Kareena will reportedly shoot for her film Angrezi Medium, Saif has begun working on his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Now, a new video has surfaced online from Saif’s film set, where Taimur can be seen playing with his father.

Shot on a busy street, Taimur clings to his dad’s leg as Saif hugs him indulgently. The little boy can also be seen jumping around Saif. At one point, Saif picks up Taimur and plays with him.

Saif alongwith his co-star Alaia Furniturewala, was spotted at the India versus Pakistan ICC World Cup match at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium on June 16. The two were seen in Indian cricket team’s jersey, cheering for the Indian team.

Saif and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is coming-of-age comedy. The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. “It’s one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it,” Bhagnani said in a statement.

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia’s characters at the story’s core is both unique and relatable. “A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don’t know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary,” the co-producer added.

Saif will sport an edgy crew cut and sleek bearded look for the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on November 29.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 10:29 IST