Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is already a pro at candid poses. See new pic from the Pataudis’ London vacation

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently stationed in the UK with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. The family is making the most of their vacation and pictures are proof.

A new picture shows Taimur, dressed in a green and white t-shirt and blue denims sitting on the ground while holding one of Saif’s legs, as the the actor poses.

Many of his fans called him “cute” and “Cutieeeeeeepieee” in the comments section. A picture of him holding a small turtle has also surfaced online.

The family was vacationing together before Saif started shooting for his film Jawaani Jaaneman in London, while sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor joined Kareena to give her company.

Saif had also watched the India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday. He was accompanied by his onscreen daughter Alaia Furniturewala at the stadium.

Alaia is actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter and will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. The first picture of the mahurat shot of the film appeared online on Tuesday.

Filming begins today in #London... Pooja Bhagnani sounds the clap for the mahurat shot... #JawaaniJaaneman stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F [Pooja Bedi’s daughter]... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/yIoAaVE6Cv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewala during India vs Pakistan match in London.

Post the match, a picture of Taimur playing around in a Team India t-shirt and Saif playing with cricketer MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva had appeared on the web.

Saif and Kareena had left for London around two weeks ago. Karisma Kapoor had also shared a picture of herself, Kareena and Taimur while soaking the sun in London.

