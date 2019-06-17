Pooja Bedi announces daughter Alaia Furniturewala’s debut with Saif in Jawaani Jaaneman with a note

Actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala and actor Saif Ali Khan have started shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London. Pooja on Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India’s match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Sunday.

She captioned the image: “My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on Father’s Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings.”

While Alaia is in London to spend time on the sets, understanding the film and the vibe of the city, she made the most of the opportunity by watching the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester on June 16. Saif is the son of late cricketer and Team India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Alaia’s Bollywood debut as Saif’s daughter in the film. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a romantic comedy drama, which also features Tabu. The coming of age film has a fun angle on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Films in association with Saif Ali Khan’s Black Night Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Norther Lights Films, is set to release on November 29, 2019.

