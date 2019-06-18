Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja’s vacation pics from Japan prove they are every Indian tourist ever

Actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are holidaying in Japan and their vacation pictures prove they are loving their time in the country. The two shared lovely pictures of themselves and their time in Kyoto.

Sonam shared pictures of them posing in front of major architectural buildings and enjoying the flora and fauna of the picturesque location. They also visited the Kyoto International Manga Museum where Sonam can be seen smiling for the camera in a black-and-white dress. Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor reacted with a “wow” to one of the posts.

The couple also visited a monastery for nuns. Sonam shared a picture of herself and Anand sitting at the quiet place and wrote, “This place was so tranquil. It was a monastery for nuns. (Former dancers, concubines and geishas) obviously this was my favourite place today. Only women can create something as beautiful from such sadness.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy sightseeing in Kyoto, Japan.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Kyoto, Japan.

Sonam Kapoor at Kyoto International Manga Museum (left) and with Anand at a monastery.

Sonam had celebrated her 33rd birthday this month before leaving for Japan with Anand. She had hosted a star-studded bash which was attended by her family and friends including Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Masaba Gupta and many others.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladka Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she shared the screen space with father Anil for the first time. The film, however, failed to impress at the box office. She will now be seen opposite South actor Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.

