Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pic of family’s train journey, husband Anand Ahuja is yearning for one too

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a throwback picture from one of her train journeys from childhood and it had her husband Anand Ahuja yearning for a train trip. Sonam’s mother Sunita also wondered where the actor found the picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “There’s something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #RoadTrip’ While Sunita commented, “Sonam where did you find this?” Anand got nostalgic and wrote, “I love this pic! I also love trains ... let’s go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh ... some 14 hours w about 30 classmates!”

In the picture, a young Sonam is smiling at the camera as she is seen lying on the upper seat of a train coach. She is wearing a blue top and has a blanket pulled over her.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she played onscreen daughter to her real life dad, Anil Kapoor. The film, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, proved to be a box office dud but received wide acclaim for picking up same sex love as its subject. She is currently working on The Zoya Factor, a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. It also stars Dulquer Salman and is slated to hit theatres on September 20.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 15:56 IST