PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to portray her in biopic, says ‘She had played the game and is a good actor too’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:25 IST

PV Sindhu made the country proud once again after her historic win at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships last month. A gold medal at major tournaments has been eluding the ace Indian shuttler for quite some time but this win has finally shut her detractors, who called her a choker. And amidst all the euphoria, Sindhu was visibly emotional after her win.

“I could not hold back my emotions when I saw the National flag flying high and heard the National anthem,” she says, adding, “There’s nothing like making the country proud. That my achievement could give hope and inspiration to many is a wonderful feeling. Hard work is the key to success. Also support of our parents is also important. One should enjoy the sport; it should not be a compulsion.”

And this win has earned Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, a lot of love and praise. “In life you always win some and lose some. When you lose, you don’t let that defeat bog you down but you work on yourself and comeback stronger. Every time I lose a match, I analyse what went wrong and work on that area. But things are different when you succeed. This win has given me a lot of confidence. It was overwhelming to receive so many messages from people… I want to continue making everyone proud,” she says.

PV Sindhu arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after winning the BWF Badminton World Championship at Switzerland’s Basel, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)

But there is no achievement without sacrifice and Sindhu’s journey so far has been no different. Apart from undergoing rigorous training and maintaining a strict diet, the shuttler also stayed away from her phone as much as possible. So, when she could finally use it recently, Sindhu made sure that she replied to everyone who wished her, especially her fans.

Meanwhile, her gold medal has given Sonu Sood, who is producing a biopic on her life, the perfect climax moment for the film. “Yes he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes. He is travelling… So I’m yet to find out more about it. All I can say is that the film is in safe hands and I am sure he will do whatever is best for the film. He has my support.”

Does she think that Sonu should wait till next year as she is aiming for a gold at the 2020 Olympics? Sindhu laughs softly before adding, “I don’t know what to say, but when we meet I will tell him this.”

There are also speculations around who will be playing her coach Pullela Gopichand, in the film. While Sonu had earlier told us that he will be portraying the character, latest report suggest that Akshay Kumar might be roped in.

Also read: Inside Sunny Leone’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with kids, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh welcome Bappa too

“I don’t know much about it at the moment. Once I meet [Sonu Sood], I will get more clarity… Much like others, I am also looking forward to the film,” Sindhu shares.

So which actor does she think is best suited to play her on screen? “Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision,” she replies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 11:20 IST