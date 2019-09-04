Ayushmann Khurrana wore heels and danced to Tip Tip Barsa with Raveena Tandon on Nach Baliye 9

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:15 IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, will soon be seen in Dream Girl where he essays the role of a young boy who impersonates a girl and the actor decided to get into the skin of his character even as he promoted the film on dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Ayushmann will be seen opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the upcoming movie.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Ayushmann wore white heels and grooved to hit 90s number Tip Tip Barsa Paani, matching Raveena Tandon’s steps from the original Mohra song. As per reports, Ayushmann and filmmaker Ahmed Khan performed on Dil Ka Telephone, a song from Dream Girl, and later with Raveena and Nushrat on Tip Tip Barsa. Ahmed and Raveena are judges on Nach Baliye 9.

Anita Hassanandani, a contestant on the show, meanwhile, posted video on Instagram where she took on Ayushmann’s character from Dream Girl, and even sports a moustache in the video. “I say the cutest boy in town Terra ko mein Terri! Can’t wait to watch DreamGirl. And I’m sure you can’t wait to watch this boy on #Nach this weekend. @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #dreamgirl @ektaravikapoor ,” she wrote along with the video.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film revolves around Ayushmann who is capable of speaking like a woman. The actor will be seen talking in three different voices in the film.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had recently told IANS, “Dream Girl is a unique film because I have recited some of my dialogues in a girl’s voice. It was a fun experience. I feel this will be one of the most commercial films of my career. It is really different from my last film Article 15,” said Ayushmann. Dream Girl is a masala film and it’s my first film where I will tell the audience to leave their brains at home while watching it, because they are going to get entertained a lot.“

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:13 IST