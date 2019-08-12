Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana film brings MeToo to Mahabharat. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:10 IST

The trailer of actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Dream Girl is out and promises a load of laughs. Ayushmann is established as the local Sita mata come the Ram-Leela season and is now looking for a job. He can do all from knitting to speaking like a woman, except giving birth. He lands a job in a sort of sex call centre with the name, Pooja. Soon, everyone including his male and female customers fall head over heels in love with this sensual Pooja.

Will he be able to handle the situation when he blows his cover? This seems to be another hilarious hit from the National Award-winning actor. Starring Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead, Dream Girl also has Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann has spoken in three difference accents in the film. Choreographer Ahmed Khan, who is currently a judge on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, has choreographed the dance sequences featuring Ayushmann in a sari.

Teasing his fans ahead of the teaser release, Ayushmann had shared a promotional video on Instagram saying “Bajegi aapki dil se seeti jab Dream Girl ka trailer dekhenge ye 5 cities.” The trailer launch event was broadcasted live on Facebook.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is made under Ekta Kapoor’s production banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Raaj has also written the screenplay for the film.

The actor had earlier told Mid-Day in an interview, “I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman’s voice. Since I come from a radio background, it’s easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Prada Song teaser: Her eyes do the talking in Doorbeen’s new music video. Watch

“The biggest challenge was to crack the right note. As a guy, I have a natural (deep) baritone and that makes it difficult to sound convincing as a woman. To transition between voices was challenging, but it wasn’t one bit exhausting. I am naturally drawn to different characters, so this was an adventure,” he added.

Ayushmann recently won National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film, Andhadhun. He shared it with Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:10 IST