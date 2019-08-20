Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone: Ayushmann Khurrana dials up the heat at the adult hotline

bollywood

The second song of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Dream Girl is out and is a hilarious catchy number. Titled Dil Ka Telephone, the song shows the actor winning hearts of his male and female callers at an adult hotline.

Ayushmann is seen lip-syncing to the song originally sung by Jonita Gandhi in his Dream Girl avatar. Gandhi has worked on the song along with Meet Bros.

Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences. He lands a job at the adult hotline with the name, Pooja and ends up with his many customers falling head over heels in love with him.

“When I found out I was going to be the voice behind Ayushmann Khurrana, I was confused. Once Manmeet (Meet Bros) explained, I remember laughing. I can’t wait to see him act out my lines,” Jonita had earlier said in a statement, “It’s definitely a first for me and I’m excited! Recording this song with the Meet Bros was so much fun. The song is full of drama and the singing style is slightly retro. We experimented in-studio with various textures and delivery styles and I think we ended up with something super catchy! I hope everyone has as much fun listening to and watching this song as we had recording it.”

Starring Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead, the film also stars Annu Kapoor as his father. Ayushmann and Annu had worked together in the former’s debut Bollywood film, Vicky Donor. While Nushrat plays his real-life girlfriend, among others who falls in love with Ayushmann’s Puja, actors Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht are also seen as his admirers in the film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film revolves around Ayushmann who is capable of speaking like a woman. The actor will be seen talking in three different voices in the film.

Producer Ekta Kapoor teased the song on Twitter with the caption, “#DreamGirl will make a call u can’t decline!” The makers have already released a dance number titled Radhe Radhe from the film.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 12:47 IST