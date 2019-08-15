Watch Ayushmann Khurrana crib about wearing nosering for Dream Girl BTS video: ‘It feels like a bullock cart’

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen wearing ghagra-choli in his next film Dream Girl, has said he feels like “bullock cart” while wearing a ‘nathni’ (nosering). Nushrat Bharucha, who is paired opposite Ayushmann in the film, has tweeted a behind-the-scenes video in which Ayushmann cribs about being all decked up for his role for the film.

In the video, Ayushmann is seen wearing a saree, sitting on a chair as his makeup team helps him with hair and touch-up. Nushrat is heard asking him, ‘what hurts’. Ayushmann says, “Why do you guys wear this (pointing at the nosering). I feel like a bullock cart.”

Sharing the video, Nushrat tweeted, “Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor @ayushmannk … oops co-actress Aayushi @ektaravikapoor #BTS #13KoMainTeri @balajimotionpic”

The makers of Dream Girl released the first song from the film late Wednesday, Radhe Radhe. The songs features Ayushmann’s showing off his dancing skills. The song opens with Ayushmann as Lord Krishna and features him with the leading lady Nushrat, who is decked up in traditional Indian attire of lehenga choli. The song is shot against the backdrop of colourful festivities. The song has been penned by Kumaar while Meet Bros and Amit Gupta have lent their voices for the number.

The trailer, which dropped earlier this week, featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann’s father. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, this year.

