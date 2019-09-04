Nushrat Bharucha romances Guru Randhawa in his latest single Ishq Tera, watch video

bollywood

Actor Nushrat Bharucha features in the latest single by Guru Randhawa and the two are seen romancing each other in the love song. Titled Ishq Tera, the song is the story of love at first sight. Guru has written, composed and crooned the song that also features him in the video.

Talking about the song, Guru told Times of India, “Ishq Tera is a really unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it’s been a great experience so far, it was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me which is slightly different from what they’ve seen earlier. ”

Talking about the song, Nushrat had earlier told DNA, “I am super-excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

Nushrat found fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and later featured in more films with her debut co-star Kartik Aaryan. She recently said, “Initially I was taking the tag of ‘Panchnama girl’ sportingly but then I realised that people called me by that name more than my real name! Thankfully after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, things have changed,” Nushrat said.

Last seen in the hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrat’s Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana is ready for release. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma, and is scheduled to release on September 13.

