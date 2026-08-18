After Chandrasekaran, the true test for the Tatas

When news broke that N Chandrasekaran would not seek reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons beyond the end of his current term, the reaction was immediate. Tata stocks came under pressure, with TCS falling nearly 4% and pulling the broader Nifty down. Tata is not merely another business group. Its fortunes matter to the Indian stock market and, more broadly, to perceptions about corporate India. The Tata group has survived leadership transitions before. It will survive this one too. It needs to emerge from this transition stronger. (Reuters)

With 26 listed companies and a combined market capitalisation of ₹24.4 lakh crore in March 2026, the Tatas are one of the most significant components of India’s equity market. In many ways, the Tata group is India’s closest equivalent to a home-grown global corporation. And that is why Chandrasekaran’s decision deserves to be viewed as more than a leadership change. It is a test of whether Tata’s governance architecture has kept pace with the institution it has become.

For much of the group’s history, the chairman of Tata Sons (the holding company) and the person heading the Tata Trusts (the dominant shareholder) were the same person. JRD Tata led both for over 50 years. Ratan Tata was the last to straddle both worlds, though he stepped down from Tata Sons in 2012 while continuing to lead the Trusts.

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The separation became particularly visible when Cyrus Mistry became chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 while Ratan Tata remained chairman of the Trusts. Their relationship ultimately broke down, culminating in Mistry’s removal in 2016. The lesson should have been obvious: Separating ownership and management is sound governance, but it creates the need for an equally strong mechanism to manage differences between the two.

The Tatas took an important institutional step in 2022 by amending Article 118 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. The amendment effectively prevents the chairman of either the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust or the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from simultaneously becoming chairman of Tata Sons. That was a welcome move. It formally separated trusteeship from business leadership. But institutions are ultimately tested by how people operate within them.

Since Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata’s death in October 2024, the two roles have been held by different individuals. Differences in perspective are inevitable. The real test is whether the governance framework can accommodate those differences without creating uncertainty at the top.

The second problem is the sheer width of the Tata Sons chairman’s responsibilities. The Tata Group comprises 31 companies, operates in more than 100 countries and collectively employs over a million people. Its businesses range from TCS and Tata Motors to Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Consumer, Air India and its emerging semiconductor and electronics businesses. Formally, each Tata company has its own board and management. In reality, the Tata Sons chairman is inevitably held responsible for the performance and reputation of the entire group. That is an extraordinarily demanding job for one individual.

Chandrasekaran deserves credit for what he achieved. Since he took over in 2017, the combined market value of Tata companies have more than tripled from about ₹8.4 lakh crore to more than ₹27 lakh crore. He also pushed the group into ambitious new areas, including semiconductors, electronics, and a major rebuilding of the aviation business. The challenge for his successor will, therefore, be to manage a much larger, more complex, and more capital-intensive Tata Group while deciding where the group should deploy capital.

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Tata has historically enjoyed something few companies have — a governance premium. Customers trusted Tata. Employees trusted Tata. Investors assumed that Tata would generally behave ethically. Governments and business partners regarded the name as an assurance of institutional integrity. That premium remains considerable. But it cannot be taken for granted.

The Mistry episode, the continuing debate over the relationship between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, questions around the future structure of Tata Sons, and now an unresolved succession process have cumulatively put pressure on that premium. The governance premium is an intangible asset — and intangible assets can erode long before balance sheets show the damage.

The biggest concern now is that Tata appears not to have had a settled succession plan well before Chandrasekaran’s term approached its end. When Mistry was removed in 2016, Tata Sons established a selection committee and appointed Chandrasekaran within a few months. His second term was approved in 2022. There has, therefore, been considerable time to think about the next phase. Yet six months after his reappointment was first considered, there was still no consensus. For an institution that prides itself on long-term thinking, this is difficult to explain. Succession planning should be a continuous board responsibility.

The Tata Sons Board now has three immediate responsibilities:

First, find the right leader, not merely an available one. The next chairman must have the stature to command the confidence of the Trusts, the Tata Sons board, operating-company boards, employees and investors.

Second, make the new separation of ownership and management work. The 2022 Article 118 amendment provides the architecture. The board must now develop the institutional protocols that make that architecture effective.

Third, restore strategic clarity. Tata is simultaneously investing in semiconductors, electronics, and aviation while dealing with challenges at some established businesses. The next chairman will have to balance nation-building ambitions with capital discipline and shareholder returns.

The Tata group has survived leadership transitions before. It will survive this one too. But survival is not the objective. It needs to emerge from this transition stronger. Tata’s stability has implications for investor confidence, corporate governance standards, and India’s credibility as a global business economy.

The Tatas do not need to return to the old model where ownership and management were embodied in the same individual. They need to build something better: An institutional model where ownership can exercise stewardship, management can exercise authority, and both can coexist without ambiguity.

The Tata name was built over 150 years on “leadership with trust”. The next chapter will test whether that trust can be institutionalised.

Lloyd Mathias is a business strategist and independent director. The views expressed are personal