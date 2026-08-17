Tata Sons' meet due for tomorrow may be deferred amid Sir Ratan Tata Trust issue

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons, scheduled for Tuesday, is reportedly likely to be adjourned due to a regulatory impasse preventing key shareholder Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from nominating a representative. N Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek another term when his current tenure ends in February. (File Photo/Reuters)

The adjournment may come as Sir Ratan Tata Trust is unable to nominate a representative due to a regulatory restriction imposed by Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner, news agency PTI reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 2:30 pm on August 18 through video-conferencing or other audio-visual means, according to a notice circulated by the company earlier.

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Key agenda items on the table for meeting The AGM is slated to address several critical corporate matters:

Chairman's directorship: The meeting is scheduled to consider the directorship of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who has decided not to seek another term when his tenure ends in February.

Financial approvals: The AGM is also supposed to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Dividend declaration: Also to declare a dividend on ordinary shares of the company for FY 2025-26.

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Why could the meeting be adjourned According to the PTI report, Tata Sons has not communicated any change to shareholders and the plan to proceed with the meeting; however, it could be adjourned it if the required quorum is not achieved.

Article 86 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires at least five members to be personally present, including a representative jointly nominated by Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT); the two trusts collectively hold about 66 per cent of the company.

Notably, in May, Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the composition of SRTT’s board.

Barred from holding a board meeting pending the inquiry, SRTT cannot formalise a joint nomination with SDTT.

What could be the next step? An individual who has knowledge of the matter, as cited by PTI, explained that a way for the AGM to take place could be for the SRTT's 'lifetime trustees' to relinquish their position and renominate themselves as trustees with fixed tenure to abide by the amended Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

N Chandrasekaran's exit If the August 18 AGM fails to achieve quorum and is formally adjourned, N Chandrasekaran will continue as a director until a legally valid AGM is convened.

Also Read | Vacancy at Bombay House: How Tata will find Chandrasekaran's replacement, and what awaits the successor

N Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata briefed govt? The top leadership of the company, Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran, had briefed government functionaries about internal friction before the latter's exit, The Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting covered the friction between the two over strategy and governance, and several other matters, according to the report.