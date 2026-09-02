Rockstar reveals GTA Online RP server: Can regular players join the invite-only beta?

Rockstar Games is taking a major step toward embracing the roleplaying community by officially unveiling nopixel V, a Rockstar-supported GTA Online roleplaying server, ahead of the highly anticipated release of GTA 6. GTA V roleplaying surged in popularity as modders built custom multiplayer servers, with NoPixel emerging as one of the community’s biggest and most influential names. (Rockstar Games)

The company announced that nopixel V, the officially sanctioned version of the original NoPixel custom GTA V server, will begin beta testing on September 8, 2026 through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

However, the beta will initially be restricted to a select group of players through a closed, invite-only system. There is currently no application process for regular users hoping to gain access, as reported by TweakTown.

NoPixel V beta opens September 8 While the beta will officially begin next week, most GTA fans will only be able to watch the action rather than participate. Rockstar has invited 439 players to take part in the initial testing phase, meaning those who have not received an invitation will not be able to access the server.

The launch is therefore expected to be particularly visible among GTA V roleplaying communities and livestream audiences, as invited streamers and players showcase the new server when testing begins.

Rockstar embraces GTA roleplaying community Roleplaying became a major part of the GTA V experience during the late 2010s and early 2020s, when modders began using Rockstar's game as the foundation for customized multiplayer roleplaying experiences.

Among the most successful examples was NoPixel, which developed a massive following and became one of the defining names in GTA roleplaying.

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Rockstar has increasingly embraced that side of its player base, including its acquisition of the team behind the FiveM modding platform and its collaboration with NoPixel.

The NoPixel team has continued developing increasingly ambitious roleplaying experiences, with nopixel V representing another significant overhaul.

"Now, nopixel V overhauls the experience once more: A reworked character customization system gives roleplayers more ways than ever to create characters as unique as their backstories, while new corners of the city - from the brand new Pixel Hotel & Casino to a six-block revamp of Cypress Flats - set the stage for new stories," Rockstar said on their site.

Nearly three years in development The new server has reportedly been under development for a considerable period. The team behind the project described the upcoming release as the result of an extended development process.

"nopixel V is the culmination of nearly 3 years of development."

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Despite the beta announcement, Rockstar and NoPixel have not yet provided details about when a wider or open beta could begin. There is also no confirmed date for the full release of nopixel V.