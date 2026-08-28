Who voices Jason in GTA 6? Fans call out voice actor's performance in gameplay trailer; ‘sounds like a giant’

Rockstar Games has finally released an extended look at GTA 6, with the footage arriving Thursday on Netflix and immediately drawing massive attention from fans. Rockstar Games has finally released an extended look at GTA 6. (GTA VI Screenshot)

The excitement surrounding the game had been building for years, largely because the previous mainline installment, GTA 5, was released back in 2013.

That has left players waiting roughly 13 years for the next chapter, making the anticipation across the gaming community especially intense.

So far, the response to the newly released footage has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the game's visuals, map and overall presentation.

However, amid all the excitement, one particular element has emerged as a source of disappointment for some players.

Fans disappointed over Jason The criticism is centered on Jason, one of GTA 6’s two central playable characters alongside his partner, Lucia Caminos.

While the game’s visuals and overall presentation have received widespread praise, some fans have been far less impressed with Jason’s voice acting and on-screen delivery.

Several reactions online suggest that his dialogue feels unnatural, with some players questioning the character’s personality and overall presence.

One user on X wrote, “Is it me or Jason's acting in GTA 6 is just terrible ? …Its like he's mumbling or just there, like your online character.”