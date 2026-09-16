Dehra central varsity campus 90% complete, says Anurag

BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said more than 90% of the construction work on the permanent campus of the Central University at Dehra has been completed and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the campus before Diwali. BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur

The former Union minister was speaking to media persons at Haripur in Kangra district’s Dehra area. When asked about the construction work being halted, he said he had discussed funding-related issues with the university vice-chancellor and the Union minister concerned. “Efforts were being made to resolve the issues that had hindered construction,” he said, adding that the remaining work would be completed soon.

Thakur said the permanent campus would be important for students from Dehra, Kangra and across Himachal Pradesh. The university is currently operating from temporary campuses in Dehra, Shahpur and Dharamshala.

Thakur also attended a BJP workers’ conference in Haripur in the Dehra assembly constituency on Wednesday. He said development works should be kept separate from political differences and the Centre and state governments should work together. Referring to the Centre’s support to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided several schemes for the state. He alleged that instead of expressing gratitude for the Centre’s support, the state government had criticised the prime minister.