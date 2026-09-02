Panchang Today, September 2, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Bharani Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 2, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For September 2, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Budhvar that favours steady thinking, disciplined effort and careful communication. With Krishna Panchami and Bharani Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical follow-through, measured decisions and well-timed action rather than rushed reactions or impulsive commitments.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:59 am
|Sunset
|6:41 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:20 pm to 1:55 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) supports attention to detail, communication, learning and practical choices. With Krishna Panchami in effect, the day is better suited to sorting, reviewing and reducing excess than to grand displays.
Bharani Nakshatra adds a serious, duty-oriented quality that can support courage and endurance, although impatience may arise when things move slowly. The Moon in Aries adds a direct, active tone, making it useful for tackling pending work while also calling for a pause before reacting too quickly.
Also Read Monthly Horoscope for September 2026: Patience, progress and fresh opportunities await these zodiac signs
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day is well-suited to clearing backlogs, refining plans and handling responsibilities that require a firm, organised approach. Budhvar supports writing, teaching, paperwork, discussions and commercial thinking, while Bharani can favour work requiring persistence.
The Aries Moon may help with quick execution, but it can also encourage impatience. Separate genuinely urgent matters from distractions and take an extra moment to review important decisions involving money, deadlines or official communication. Keep instructions brief, responsibilities clear and practical next steps specific. If a discussion has stalled, focus on what can be done next rather than prolonging an argument.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours honest but measured communication. Budhvar encourages clarity, while Krishna Panchami supports reducing misunderstandings rather than allowing them to grow. Bharani can add intensity, so avoid sharp remarks, ultimatums or trying to prove a point at any cost.
In close relationships, ask directly what is needed and listen before responding. Family and household matters may benefit from keeping discussions practical and patient. Since the Aries Moon can encourage quick reactions, take a brief pause before sending an angry message or raising a complaint. Calm follow-through is likely to be more useful than dramatic expression.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well-suited to quiet reflection around responsibility, restraint and simplifying what has become unnecessarily complicated. Krishna Panchami and Bharani encourage looking honestly at where effort is being lost to distraction, irritation or repetitive worries.
A short period of silence, journalling, prayer or quiet thought can help settle the mind. Budhvar supports reading and self-review, while the Aries Moon favours keeping the practice direct and uncomplicated. Focus on consistency rather than duration. The day's reflective value lies in practical inner housekeeping: deciding what deserves attention, what can wait and which habits need firmer boundaries.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|September 2, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Panchami until 6:12 am; then Krishna Shashthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Bharani until 1:42 am, Thursday; then Krittika
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Dhruva until 9:11 pm; then Vyaaghaata
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 6:12 am; then Gara until 5:21 pm; then Vanija until 4:26 am, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aries
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:29 am
|5:14 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:51 am
|5:59 am
|Amrit Kalam
|9:06 pm
|10:38 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:27 pm
|3:18 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:41 pm
|7:04 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:41 pm
|7:49 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:58 pm
|12:43 am, Thursday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|1:43 am, Thursday
|6:00 am, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|1:43 am, Thursday
|6:00 am, Thursday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:29 am to 5:14 am
The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can also be used to set priorities and organise your thoughts before regular demands begin.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:27 pm to 3:18 pm
A favourable period for tasks that require confidence and clear execution, such as presenting a proposal, sending an important application or handling a significant administrative step.
Amrit Kalam: 9:06 pm to 10:38 pm
A supportive window for calm review, study or a thoughtful personal conversation that benefits from patience and concentration.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:20 pm
|1:55 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:45 am
|12:20 pm
|Yamaganda
|7:34 am
|9:10 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:55 am
|12:46 pm
|Varjyam
|11:56 am
|1:28 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:59 am
|1:42 am, Thursday
|Aadal Yog
|1:43 am, Thursday
|6:00 am, Thursday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 1:55 pm
If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking during this period. Use the time instead for routine follow-up, editing, preparation, maintenance or work already underway.
Aadal Yog: Until 6:00 am (Thursday)
This period is better suited to contained, low-risk tasks, review and preparation than to bold new beginnings.
Mixed indications
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog operate together for part of the day, creating mixed indications. Other favourable Yog periods may also overlap with cautionary timings, so readers may prefer not to treat any one period as an unconditional green signal.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:59 am
|Sunset
|6:41 pm
|Moonrise
|9:41 pm
|Moonset
|10:54 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:38 pm to 2:11 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:20 pm to 1:55 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:19 pm to 1:51 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:15 pm to 1:49 pm
|Chennai
|12:08 pm to 1:41 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:39 pm to 2:13 pm
|Pune
|12:34 pm to 2:07 pm
|Kolkata
|11:36 am to 1:10 pm
|Jaipur
|12:26 pm to 2:01 pm
|Kochi
|12:24 pm to 1:56 pm
|Lucknow
|12:05 pm to 1:40 pm
|Indore
|12:26 pm to 2:00 pm
|Guwahati
|11:22 am to 12:57 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:21 pm to 1:57 pm
|Surat
|12:38 pm to 2:12 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|11:56 am to 1:29 pm
|Nagpur
|12:13 pm to 1:47 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:21 pm to 1:54 pm
|Varanasi
|11:57 am to 1:32 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:46 am to 1:20 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined action, clear communication and practical self-control. Pace important decisions, choose timings thoughtfully and give extra attention to how you communicate. Keep plans simple, complete pending work and let steady effort carry the day rather than rushing for speed.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More