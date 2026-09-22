UN’s high-stakes battle over Global Digital Compact

As world leaders gather in New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly under the overarching banner of restoring institutional trust and managing global transformation, the diplomatic discourse has shifted decisively from legacy geopolitical treaties to the algorithmic frontier. While high-level general debates traditionally centre on armed conflicts, macroeconomic shocks, and climate commitments, the corridors of the UN are dominated by an equally consequential struggle: the operationalisation and contested governance mechanisms of the Global Digital Compact. What began as a broad normative annex within multilateral declarations has now crystallised into an intense battleground. Delegations are no longer debating whether artificial intelligence requires international oversight, but rather who writes its binding architecture, controls its foundational compute, and polices the sovereign data upon which it feeds. United Nations General Assembly (AFP)

The negotiations currently underway at UNGA 81 are defined by high-stakes wrangling over implementation, compliance bodies, and financial architecture. Member states are locked in sharp contention over the institutionalisation of an independent scientific panel on AI, the modalities of a global capacity-building network, and the governance of a multi-billion-dollar Global Fund for AI meant to democratise access to advanced computing power. Diplomats from the Global North and South are haggling over data provenance standards, algorithmic accountability, and the degree of authority granted to multilateral watchdogs. Western powers, led by the US and aligned with European regulatory doctrines, are pushing for flexible, multi-stakeholder frameworks that preserve private sector frontier innovation and prioritise open, cross-border data flows while embedding voluntary safety benchmarks. In contrast, a coalition anchored by Beijing and supported by several non-aligned States advocates for an uncompromising doctrine of technological sovereignty, insisting that national security, State-directed internet controls, and sovereign data boundaries must override external oversight.

This polarisation is having an immediate, disruptive impact on global AI governance. The core danger of the current impasse is institutional fragmentation. As multilateral consensus stalls over the fine print of treaty compliance and export restrictions, the international architecture risks splintering into parallel technological spheres. On one side stands a western-led paradigm dominated by trillion-dollar commercial platforms and allied safety institutes; on the other lies a state-dominated, sovereign AI bloc building closed digital boundaries. For smaller and developing nations, this creeping bipolarity threatens to establish a new form of digital vassalage. Without universally recognised standards for model evaluation, catastrophic risk mitigation, and fair compute sharing, the global governance vacuum is increasingly filled by unilateral export curbs, proprietary closed-source monopolies, and uncoordinated national regulations that choke cross-border scientific collaboration.

For India, the stakes of these negotiations could not be higher. New Delhi approaches UNGA 81 not as an ideological partisan but as a pivotal technological powerhouse with an urgent developmental mandate. India is home to the world’s largest and most successful laboratory of digital public goods, from the Unified Payments Interface to open digital health and identity rails. Yet, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) evolves into the cognitive overlay operating across this foundational infrastructure, India finds itself in a structurally delicate position. The country generates unmatched volumes of diverse, real-world data and commands a massive pool of software engineering talent, but it remains critically dependent on foreign-designed advanced semiconductor chips, global cloud hyperscalers, and proprietary frontier model architectures.

If the Global Digital Compact hardens into an exclusionary standard-setting cartel dominated by early movers in the AI race, India’s strategic autonomy will face direct friction. Excessively rigid, capital-intensive compliance regimes designed exclusively around western corporate safety labs could erect artificial barriers against Indian startups, researchers, and open-source developers. Conversely, an outright drift toward authoritarian data-sovereignty mandates would run counter to India’s constitutional democratic values, its vibrant startup ecosystem, and its integration into the global digital services economy. India's multi-billion-dollar IT and business services sector, which generates substantial export revenue and drives urban employment, faces systemic obsolescence if global governance frameworks fail to guarantee affordable, non-discriminatory access to next-generation algorithmic tools and compute hardware.

To insulate itself against these vulnerabilities, India has already begun operationalising its domestic defences through the IndiaAI Mission, investing aggressively in domestic GPU computing clusters, multilingual datasets, and localised foundation models. It has coupled this with statutory guardrails via the Digital Personal Data Protection framework and specialised institutions dedicated to AI safety. However, domestic capability alone cannot withstand cross-border disruptions. India faces severe internal security challenges from the weaponisation of artificial intelligence, including synthetic deepfakes targeting electoral cohesion, automated financial fraud, and foreign algorithmic manipulation across social media platforms. National laws remain fundamentally toothless against cognitive warfare and disinformation campaigns orchestrated from jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate. Consequently, New Delhi has a profound national interest in ensuring that the UNGA 81 negotiations yield enforceable, multilateral commitments on synthetic media provenance, cryptographic watermarking, and cross-border cyber cooperation.

In navigating this contested terrain, India is uniquely positioned to play the role of a decisive consensus-builder. Having established itself during recent G20 and multilateral summits as a credible voice of the Global South, New Delhi is actively advocating for a techno-democratic alternative. This doctrine argues that AI compute, open foundational training sets, and basic model weights should be treated not as proprietary digital real estate or weaponised strategic monopolies, but as digital public goods accessible to all nations. By championing open-source architectures and multilateral compute-sharing pools, Indian negotiators in New York are pushing to ensure that developing countries are not reduced to mere data colonies feeding western and Chinese algorithmic engines.

The deliberations at the 81st General Assembly make one reality unmistakable: The future of geopolitics is being scripted in algorithmic code. The Global Digital Compact cannot afford to remain an abstract statement of technological optimism; it is the battlefield where the balance of power between sovereign States, global capital, and individual citizens will be decided. For India, shaping this multilateral compact is neither a secondary diplomatic track nor an exercise in normative posturing. It is an indispensable strategic necessity to protect its domestic service economy, safeguard its democratic public sphere, and guarantee that its technological destiny remains sovereign in an automated world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.