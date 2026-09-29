Reviewing boAt's Equicore-Powered Soundbar for Clarity: Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D

The SoniQ-D sits in a growing line of boAt soundbar speakers built around Equicore technology, a driver architecture engineered to deliver equal clarity across the full frequency range. What that means in practice is that highs, mids, and lows are all given equal priority rather than one being pushed at the expense of another. The result is a sound that feels more complete.

There is a common frustration among home audio buyers: picking a soundbar that handles bass well usually means giving up on detail, and chasing crisp highs often results in sound that feels thin. The boAt Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D was built with that exact problem in mind. Powered by boAt's Equicore Drivers and backed by Dolby Audio, this 2.1 channel soundbar system makes a case for not having to choose.

The boAt SoniQ-D runs at 240W and delivers boAt's Signature Sound, which leans into powerful, well-defined bass without sacrificing the rest of the audio spectrum. Pair that with Dolby Audio certification and the result is a soundstage wide enough to make movie watching feel like a proper cinematic experience at home.

In real listening terms, the bass hits hard and stays clean, while the smaller details in the audio do not get drowned out. For a 2.1 system at this price, that is not something you come across often.

Most audio drivers make a compromise somewhere in the frequency range. Equicore Drivers are designed to avoid that. Built with powerful magnets; and high excursion, low mass & high rigidity driver cones that deliver superior responsiveness, they are engineered to resist wear over years of daily listening. So the clarity you hear on day one is the same clarity you should expect on day 1,000.

The SoniQ-D covers all the major input options: Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, and Optical. Whether the source is a smart TV, a laptop, a phone, or a streaming device, switching between them is straightforward. HDMI ARC in particular is worth noting for TV users since it simplifies the cable setup and allows the TV remote to control volume in many cases.

Three EQ modes, Movie, News, and Music, let users adjust the sound profile based on what they are watching or listening to. News mode tightens dialogue clarity, Music mode opens up the soundstage, and Movie mode is where Dolby Audio and the Equicore Drivers really get to show what they can do together. The full-function master remote keeps control simple without needing to get up mid-movie.

Design The SoniQ-D has a sleek build with a premium finish that does not look out of place in a modern living room setup. It is the kind of soundbar system that sits well in the space rather than drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

Key Features 240W boAt Signature Sound with powerful, controlled bass

Dolby Audio for immersive, crystal clear cinematic sound

2.1 Channel with wired subwoofer and dual wired rear satellites

Multi-compatibility: Bluetooth V5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, Optical

Entertainment EQ Modes: Movie, News, Music

Master Remote Control for full-function ease of use

Equicore Drivers for equal clarity across highs, mids and lows

Sleek design with premium finish Conclusion The Aavante Bar Prime SoniQ-D makes a strong argument for Equicore-powered audio. It brings together 240W output, Dolby Audio, a proper 2.1 channel layout, and drivers built to stay consistent over time. Priced between Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, it sits at a point where the value is hard to argue with. For home users who want clear, balanced sound without building an elaborate setup, this soundbar system is worth serious consideration.

boAt has built the Equicore lineup across multiple products, from the PartyPal Boom and PartyPal Ultra to the Aavante Bar Plus and Prime series, so there is an option for most room sizes and budgets. But if a 2.1 home theatre setup is what you are after, the SoniQ-D is a strong place to start.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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