Marjaavaan first look: Sidharth Malhotra pitted against an angry dwarf played by Riteish Deshmukh, see pic

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:08 IST

A first-look picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan is out. The picture also has the film’s villain, Riteish Deshmukh, in it.

A Mumbai Mirror report has a picture which shows Riteish walking menacingly behind Sidharth, the catch being Riteish’s size. The actor plays a dwarf, much like Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Zero. Both have guns in their hands.

The two were pitted against each other in Ek Villain earlier . The report added that Riteish wasn’t too keen on playing a negative role again. The makers, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani and director Milap Zaveri were aware of it. So, they decided to give the character a twist -- they made him a midget but gave him a larger-than-life personality. Riteish’s villain is called Vishnu in the film. The report quoted Milap as saying, “We decided to make his villain three-foot-tall but larger-than-life midget with a wicked sense of humour. His Vishnu is arrogant and thinks he is invincible.” Interestingly, the character has a reference to the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Vamana, and it is also mentioned in one of the dialogues.

Aware that comparisons are bound to be drawn with Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Zero, Milap was quoted as saying, “Shah Rukh played a smaller version of himself. We storyboarded the screenplay and had a midget gentleman on the sets for Riteish to imbibe certain mannerisms and ensure he didn’t go overboard or underplay the physical aspects of the character.”

Milap acknowledged that the shooting of the film did pose many technical difficulties.

Marjaavaan will be Tara’s second outing after Student of the Year. Rakul Preet, who also stars in the film, will be seen for a second time with Sidharth after Aiyaary. She is on a high after the success of her last Hindi film, De De Pyaar De, also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 09:08 IST